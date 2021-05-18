Panchs, Sarpanch accuse BDO of corruption, misuse of office

Shopian: The Sarpanch and Panchs here in Chitragam have levelled serious allegations of fund embezzlement and misuse of digital signature against the block development office (BDO) Tehsil Chitragam.

They also have written a letter to the District Commissioner Shopian and Director Anti Corruption Bureau for investigating the matter and initiation of action against the officials involved.

Moreover, they have levelled allegations of sub-standard use of material in government works by contractors.

The said letter, accessed by Kashmir Reader, reads that the works done in the area are being carried out without the consent of the public and elected representatives, and that such works are being given to politically connected contractors. “The rural development works in our Halqa, be it MG-NNREGA or 14 FC, are carried out without any regulations and there is huge embezzlement of government funds in the name of development,” the letter reads.

The representatives have said that digital signature devices meant for Sarpanchs were not given to them and later illegally used by the block development office without consent of the Sarpanch. They also said that the office is yet to hand over the device to the Sarpanch.

“Large amount is drawn on the construction/repair of roads but on ground it amounts to not even 20 percent of it. All the works are carried out to benefit certain individuals without taking public into confidence,” the letter alleges.

It adds, “The work is allotted to a handful of politically connected contractors while those who are qualified and intend to do work honestly are ignored.”

The complaint letter also reads that the engineering staff is busy drawing huge sums of bills and they don’t bother to visit the sites or hold the contractors accountable for the discrepancies or the use of sub-standard material.

Tariq Ahmad Malik, Block Development Officer, Chitragam, when contacted, said that this issue has not been brought to his notice. When asked if the digital signature device has not been given to the Sarpanch and is being misused by his office, he said that he is not holding the device but the technical team of his office is.

“I will look into the matter if brought to my notice,” he told Kashmir Reader.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print