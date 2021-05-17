23-Year-Old Youth Among 20 More Succumb To Covid-19 In J&K, Toll 3169

Srinagar: A 23-year-old youth was among at least 20 persons who succumbed to the covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Monday.

13 among the fresh deaths were reported at Jammu hospitals while seven persons died at various hospitals here, taking the overall toll due to the virus in J&K to 3169, they said.

Among others, the officials said that the 23-year-old youth from Qamarwari Srinagar died SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted there.

A 57-year-old woman from BK Pora Kanipora Budgam died two days after she was admitted to the SMHS hospital, they said.

A 68-year-old man from Hamdaniya Colony Bemina died eight days after he was admitted to the hospital.

A 73-year-old woman from Buchapora Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, they said.

A 42-year-old man from Pattan Baramulla died a day after he was admitted to the SKIMS Soura, they said.

A 75-year-old man from Qamarwari died ten days after he was admitted with bilateral community Acquired Pneumonia, they said.

A woman from Dalgate Srinagar died at CD hospital, two days after she was admitted to one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients.(GNS)

