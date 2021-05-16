Late Sehrai’s sons not booked under PSA, warns against spreading rumours: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that late Ashraf Sehrai son’s have not been booked under Public Safety Act as rumors being circulated on social media.

Taking to Twitter Kashmir Police zone wrote, “Both sons of Late Sehrai & 4 others have been arrested for raising antinational slogans during funeral. But, they haven’t been booked under PSA. Plz don’t spread rumour, ends the tweet.

Police replied to the tweet of former CM Mehbooba Mufti who had written on her Twitter that both sons of Late Sehrai were booked under PSA.(GNS)

