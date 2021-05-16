B.1.617 variant responsible for Covid surge in Jammu: GMC Principal

JAMMU: As per the recent sequencing data analysis of positive COVID-19 patients received from NCDC, New Delhi, B.1.617 variant is responsible for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu Division.

Principal & Dean Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said that the Department of Microbiology at GMC, Jammu besides testing of COVID-19 samples is also coordinating with NCDC New Delhi for routine sequencing of positive sample and as per the latest report received from them UK Variant was reported in >60% samples in March, 2021.

However, in April the %age of UK Variant dropped to 47% and B.1.617 increased from 5.8% to 38%. It is pertinent to mention here that the variant of SARS COV.2 has been observed to originate from a specific geographic location and with the time was able to move to other locations of the globe.

These two variants found circulating in J&K have UK and Western Coastal States as the sites where original virus mutated and their observed changed in frequency in UT is through Epidemiological investigation.

Dr Sharma added that till date 434 samples have been sent to NCDC from Jammu Division among which a report of 64 samples is still awaited.

