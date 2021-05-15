PM Modi reviews COVID situation, vaccination drive

New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Government sources said top officials from different ministries attended the meeting.

Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of surge in infections.

India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

