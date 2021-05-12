MMU condemns Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa, killing of innocent Palestinians

Srinagar: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir, led by the incarcerated Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, has strongly condemned the bombing and killings of innocent palantenians by oppressive Israeli and Zionist forces. MMU also strongly denounced that attack on innocent worshippers inside Masjid Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem that too in the holy month of Ramadan and on the night of Laylat-ul-Qadr.

The MMU leadership and its members in a statement termed the Zionist aggression and desecration of Islam’s third holiest site as unacceptable and sheer violation of the basic human rights and against the principles of justice.

This attack by Israel is inhuman and exposed the nefarious motives of the occupier Zionist regime, which is to evict palastenians from their home and Usurp their land .MMU expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The MMU called out on the Muslim nations and the “justice-loving” countries for their “criminal silence” saying their attitude is shameful and unfortunate.

It stressed upon the global human rights organisations, United Nations and OIC to rise to the occasion to rein in the oppressive Israeli regime and take steps to ensure protection of lives, honour and properties of the people of Palestine.

The MMU is a conglomerate of religious organisations of Jammu & Kashmir and comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Muslim Personal Law Board Jammu & Kashmir, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharian-e-Shian, Itihad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahle Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanzul Uloom, Peerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khirram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadeeth Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwaar-ul-Islam and Karwaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print