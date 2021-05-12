Corona Curfew: IGP issues helpline number for doctors if stopped unnecessarily; ID card of journalists to be treated as curfew pass

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for doctors in case they are stopped unnecessarily by police on way to duties while ID cards of journalists have been ordered to be treated as curfew pass.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that doctors and paramedics are advised to inform on numbers— Landlines: 0194-2506561; 0194-2506541 and WhatsApp No: 8899845182— if they are stopped unnecessarily along with their location in way to place of duties.

He also requested doctors and paramedics to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and “not to visit unnecessarily beyond their place of duty and stay.”

In order to allow free movement of scribes, the top police officer said that identity cards of journalists shall be treated as “Curfew passes.” The order follows as authorities have imposed tough restrictions to bar movement of people in order to arrest the further spread of coronavirus. (GNS)

