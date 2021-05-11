Covid-19: LG Announces Slew Of Relief Measures

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced “special pension for life” in favour senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family to covid-19.

In a series of tweets, the Lieutenant Governor also announced government’s decision to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas and pithuwalas for the next two months.

“The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to #COVID19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life,” reads a tweet as per GNS.

“Children, who have lost their parents to #COVID19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government,” he said, adding, “Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to #COVID19. The Government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment.”

At a time when this global pandemic has rendered daily workers jobless, the Government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months, he said.

“The Government has directed all concerned officers to ensure the supply of ration to all ration card holders on priority.

Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately.”

In these challenging times, the Old-Age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations etc, he said.

“Our biggest priority is to defeat this pandemic. I urge all of you to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” he added.

