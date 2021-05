Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began as 65 persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours till 1700 hours on Tuesday, officials said.

Also, 4352 fresh covid-19 cases were reported during the time—1708 in Jammu division and 2644 in Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 224898.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print