No Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia for second year in a row

SRINAGAR: For the second year in a row, people in Kashmir offered prayers of Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, either at local mosques or at their homes, anot not at central mosques, due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

At all the central mosques, be it Jamia Masjid Srinagar or Dargah Hazratbal, or other famous shrines where thousands would gather on the occasion, no Friday prayers were offered. The managing bodies of these sacred places had already announced that prayers would not be offered due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed strict restrictions across the valley to prevent large gatherings. At Nowhatta, a large number of forces maintained guard outside the Jamia Masjid. All the entry and exit points were sealed. Police allowed movement of people only after confirming emergencies.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported a record number of more than 5,400 new Covid cases along with more than 50 deaths, taking the toll to over 2,300 deaths due to the deadly infection.

Last year as well, people were confined to their homes on this day.

“It is for the second time in my 70 years that we have not offered prayers in the Jamia mosque on this day. It is the most sacred Friday,” said Ghulam Nabi, a devout Muslim who has been religiously going to the Jamia Masjid every Friday for four decades.

“I feel like I am incomplete. I could only offer prayers at a local mosque,” he added. “After the prayers I went to see Jamia to at least get the feel of it. I am feeling terrible about it.”

It was in 2019 that thousands of people last offered prayers at the historic mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan.

The bar on congregational prayers is part of the complete lockdown imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration till May 10.

It is believed that on the last Friday of Ramadan, an angel descends to earth and enters the mosque to pay heed to prayers. The angel listens to the Imam and grants wishes of the common people.

