Bashir Ahmad Bhar Posted VC LAWDA, Sehrish Asgar Mission Director

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday posted Bashir Ahmed Bhat (IRS), awaiting orders of adjustment Department, as Vice-Chairman, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority vice Tufail Matoo, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

According to an order issued here, Syed Sehrish Asgar (IAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, was also transferred and posted her as Mission Director vice Rubina Kounser (KAS), who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. (GNS)

