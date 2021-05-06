Shopian Encounter: Three Al-Badr militants killed, search operation on

Srinagar: Three militants of Al-Badr were killed while as one militant surrendered in an encounter at Kenigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.

The encounter had ensued after a team of police and army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area amid specific information about the presence of the militants.

“Three militant have been killed in the gunfight. However identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained,” a police officer told GNS.

Earlier, police said that newly recruited militants were asked to surrender, however they refused the offer, instead lobbed Grenade and firing towards joint team, leading to an encounter.

In the middle of gunfight one among four militants namely Tawseef Ahmad surrendered. (GNS)

