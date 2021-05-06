NC seeks compensation for hailstorm affected farmers in Kupwara

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday sought adequate compensation for the hailstorm affected people in district Kupwara saying the heavy downpour has damaged various standing crops in the frontier district.
Expressing his deep concern over the massive destruction caused to the standing crops in the frontier district of Kupwara in general and Ramhal, Rajwar, Mawar, Langate, Handwara areas in particular, Party Senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan said due to heavy hailstorm and windstorm in various parts of the district last evening, standing crops across the district have incurred heavy damage.
Choudhary said that the unprecedented hailstorm has played havoc to the fruit and food grain production, affecting badly the livelihood of thousands of farmers who need to be compensated adequately for their sustenance. He has enjoined upon the concerned officers of the agriculture, horticulture and revenue authorities to assess the quantum of colossal loses so that volume of compensation and relief could be worked out at the earliest. He has also asked the horticulture experts to guide the farming community in this need of the hour.
