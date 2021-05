Connect on Linked in

PAMPORE: A youth was found dead in Saffron town Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

Officials informed Kashmir Reader that body of a youth was salvaged from a graveyard at Kadlabal area of the Saffron town.

The deceased was identified as Haziq Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Kadlabal.

A team of police from police station Pampore reached the spot and shifted to body Sub district hospital Pampore for postmortem, started investigating the case.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print