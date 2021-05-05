TeH chief Ashraf Sehrai, who was shifted from Jammu jail to hospital, passes away

Jammu: Tehreek e Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in GMC Jammu after developing serious breathing issues on Wednesday.

Officials said that Sehrai who was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu yesterday developed serious breathing issues and breathed his last this afternoon.

“It is not clear whether he was Covid positive.

However, he had multiple ailments and his condition had deteriorated in Udhampur jail after which he was shifted to GMC Jammu on Tuesday,” the officials said—(KNO)

*Further details awaited

