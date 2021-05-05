DC Srinagar reviews Covid control measures

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Tuesday reviewed the control measures put in place by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Referring to the reports of Covid surge, he directed CMO, BMO and all ZMOs to review the control measures in their respective jurisdictions and focus on further improving the Covid-19 Control measures to contain the spread of infection.

Taking strong note of complaints received with regard to underweight filling of Medical Oxygen Cylinders by some plant owners, the DC directed for initiating enquiry to ascertain the factual position. He said strict action as warranted under DDMA will be taken against the erring medical oxygen companies.

With regard to augmentation of human resources, Asad directed for preparing a list of retired doctors and other paramedical staff at the earliest so that their services can be utilized during any emerging exigency.

He also directed the officers to work in close liaison with Covid-19 War Control Room for better coordination besides ensuring timely updates regarding availability of beds, medicines, oxygen and other related facilities available in their respective health facilities so that the same is shared with the general public through Covid-19 War Control Room.

He further asked them to prepare a concrete programme for at least next one month to fight the Covid-19 and undertake all required measures to further strengthen the health care system to break the chain of infection.

The DC asked the officers to identify a few PHCs which can be used as Covid-19 wellness centers and necessary oxygen concentrators will be installed at these PHCs to further strengthen the system to defeat the Covid-19.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Joint Director Planning, CMO, Srinagar, Nodal Officer Covid-19, BMO, and ZMOs.

