Girl dies after hit by car in Ganderbal

KANAGAN: A fifteen year old girl was killed after being hit by a Speedy car in Mamar village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon.
An eyewitness told Kashmir Reader that a speedy Car bearing registration number JK01AB-3657 hit a girl on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Mamar Kangan resulting in severe injuries to her . Soon after the incident, the minor girl was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead.
The deceased has been identified as 1 Khalida Bano Daughter of Angreez Ali Thekrey resident of Thekrey Pati Mamar Kangan
Reports said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the vehicle seized by Kangan police.Police in this regard have started the investigation.