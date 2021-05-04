Daily Covid death toll crosses 50-mark in J&K

3733 positive cases including 2439 cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 51 Covid deaths, the highest ever daily death toll since the pandemic outbreak last year, on Monday. The region also saw 3,733 positive cases.

According to officials, 35 deaths were reported in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 7 and 24 deaths. Of the rest, four each deaths were reported in Rajouri, two each in Baramulla, Budgam, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara, Kulgam, one each in Udhampur, Doda, and Kathua.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2439 from Kashmir Division and 1294 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1136 and 584.

The bulletin said that 1536 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 626 from Jammu Division and 910 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,4567 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1136 new cases and currently has 1,0143 active cases, with 540 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 232 new cases and currently has 2683 active cases, with 108 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 208 new cases and currently has 1803 active cases, with 101 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 296 new cases and currently has 1366 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 64 new cases and currently has 1126 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 145 new cases and has 1797 active cases, with 67 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 85 new cases and has 581 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 51 new cases and has 611 active cases with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 167 new cases and has 1664 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 55 new cases and currently has 470 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 584 new cases, Udhampur 86 , Rajouri 111, Doda 12, Kathua 112 , Kishtwar 9, Samba 209 , Poonch 30, Ramban 44 and Reasi 97.

