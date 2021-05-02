Record breaking Covid spike in J&K, 47 deaths, 3832 cases

Srinagar worst affected with 1084 positives

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest ever spike in Covid deaths and positive cases ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As many as 47 people died of the Covid while 3,832 persons were recorded infected with the coronavirus.

According to officials, thirty deaths were reported in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir including 18 in Jammu district and 10 in Srinagar district. Of the rest, three deaths were reported in Poonch, two each deaths in Baramulla, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, one each in Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Doda, Reasi and Ramban.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2601 from Kashmir Division and 1231 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1084 and 504.

The bulletin said that 1801 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 689 from Jammu Division and 1112 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,0343 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1084 new cases and currently has 8,872 active cases, with 548 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 309 new cases and currently has 2484 active cases, with 215 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 291 new cases and currently has 1609 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 70 new cases and currently has 973 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 112 new cases and currently has 1009 active cases, with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 286 new cases and has 1547 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 77 new cases and has 452 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 94 new cases and has 526 active cases with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 221 new cases and has 1336 active cases with 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 47 new cases and currently has 363 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 504 new cases, Udhampur 141 , Rajouri 96, Doda 42, Kathua 120 , Kishtwar 15, Samba 137, Poonch 64, Ramban 60 and Reasi 52.

