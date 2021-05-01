Srinagar airport sees sharp dip in passengers, 7-8 flights cancelled every day

Srinagar: Due to the outbreak of the second Covid-19 wave in the valley, the number of travellers at Srinagar’s Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport has dipped sharply in the past few days.

“With continuously increasing Covid-19 cases in the valley, the arrivals have dipped 30 to 35 percent at Srinagar Airport. Due to the lack of passengers, 7 to 8 flights have been cancelled daily,” Santosh Dhoke, Director of Srinagar Airport, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that people are now more cautious and travel only for important work.

“The number of travellers has steadily gone down in the past 20 days,” said Dhoke.

“Airport authorities are ensuring all the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines. Travellers are tested before leaving the airport,” he added.

There have also been some changes in the airport’s flights schedule with 7 to 8 flights having been cancelled daily due to lack of travellers, he informed.

“In our summer schedule we have 45 flights including both arrivals and departures. Due to this pandemic and lack of travellers, everyday 7 to 8 flights are cancelled and now 30 to 35 flights are operating,” Dhoke said, adding, “There are no changes in night flight operation. Night flights are operating as per schedule.”

