LG interacts with Indian Red Cross Society, J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting on Thursday with office-bearers and volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society, J&K, through virtual mode.

The Lt Governor acknowledged the significant role played by Indian Red Cross Society, and lauded the volunteers for their selfless and dedicated service to the public.

He called upon them to renew their commitment and determination in complementing Government’s efforts to speed up the vaccination drive and tackle the challenges of Covid pandemic.

With collaborative efforts, we can contribute and play our part in helping those affected during the pandemic, he said.

In the wake of second wave of coronavirus, the Lt Governor asked the IRCS to carry on their humanitarian activities and reach out to people, especially those living in remote and far flung areas, and help the administration in providing food, medical assistance and other essential items to the needy.

Having a strong team of volunteers in all 20 districts of the Union Territory, the Red Cross volunteers delivered food, medicines, and clothes to at least 30,000 families across J&K during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which is praiseworthy, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured all possible support of the Administration to the Indian Red Cross Society in their noble cause.

Speaking on the preparedness of the UT Government to handle the ongoing pandemic, the Lt Governor observed that the people of J&K need not panic. We are equipped to deal with the emerging situation. One crore twenty lakh doses are ordered for vaccination of 18 to 45 age-group. Many oxygen generation plants have become operational and remaining will also start functioning soon. The availability of oxygen is more than double the requirement. We have 54,500 cubic metres of oxygen against the present consumption i.e 25,000 cubic metres, besides 15,000 cubic metres more will be added to the count in coming days, the Lt Governor maintained.

Emphasising on dissemination of information with regard to the Covid pandemic, the Lt Governor asked the IRCS and its volunteers to make people aware about all the Do’s and Don’ts of Covid.

Earlier, Sh. Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Honorary General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) J&K gave a brief overview about the activities being carried out by the IRCS during Covid pandemic.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh. Vinod Malhotra, Honorary Secretary, IRCS Jammu; Sh. Mohammad Yousuf Zargar, Honorary Secretary, IRCS Kashmir, besides representatives of Red Cross Volunteers from across the UT attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

