Director SKIMS inaugurates Webinar on Covid Appropriate Behavior

Srinagar, :

Webinar on Covid Appropriate Behavior jointly organized by National Institute of Disaster Management and Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre Srinagar was held today. The Webinar was held in collaboration with Divisional Administration Kashmir, J&K State Emergency Operation Center and Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Director Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Scoience (SKIMS), Dr. Professor A.G. Ahangar inaugurated the Webinar and appreciated the medical fraternity for their continued war on Covid. He stressed on testing and contact tracing. He said that every individual has a role to contain the spread of the virus and encouraged the society to go for vaccination, to minimise the transmission.

The key speakers were Dr. S. Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine, Nodal Officer Covid, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Jugal Kishore, HOD Community Medicine Safdarjung Hospital and Qazi Mohammad Imran Shah, a renowned Religious Preacher.

The webinar was coordinated by Dr. Aamir Ali Khan, Faculty NIDM and Er. Aamir Ali Mir, Chairman IEI, JKSC Srinagar and Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Dewa, Honorary Secretary IEI along with Bilquees Dar, Mohmad Suhail Wani Consultants, JKSEOC and Yogita Garbyal.

Er. Aamir Ali Chairman Institution of Engineers said that society has a responsibility to prevent the spread of the corona virus by following the basic guidelines and SOPs issued by the Govt, which include wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and getting vaccinated. He said that impact of Covid has been physical, social, economical and psychosocial. He suggested that in view of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, there is need to take extra precautions, while attending congregation prayers.

The Webinar was attended by all Additional Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of Hospitals, Staff from SKIMS Soura and members of the Civil Society. The Webinar was also attended by Council Members of IEI and Corporate Members of IEI J&K State Centre, Srinagar.

Dr. S Mohammad Salim Khan described the impacts on elders & adult population and said that the second wave is more devastating because of our behaviour towards Covid-19. Earlier public was more cautious, while stepping out of their homes, but have become complacent now. He urged people to avoid social gatherings, wear masks, wash hands, maintain respiratory hygiene and get vaccinated. He informed that online consultation has been started by doctors for patients and stressed on the need to establish dedicated hospitals for non-covid patients. He also suggested that all inbound travellers should mandatorily be asked to carry a Covid negative RtPCT certificate before entering into J&K.

Dr. Jugal Kishore spoke about the fear and panic management in Covid. He said that one of the main reasons for the spike in cases was due to the unregulated festivals and rallies which were organised without adherence to Covid protocols. He said that Covid causes abnormal behaviour among individuals leading to distress and anxiety.

Qazi Mohammad Imran, a renowned religious preacher called on everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and stressed on the need to adhere to COVID guidelines and SOPs, while offering prayers, in congregation.

