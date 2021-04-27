Amid spike in COVID cases, Sgr Admin imposes section 144 CrPc within municipal limits of district

Srinagar:: The district administration of SrinagarTuesday announced imposition of section 144 CrPC within the Municipal limits of the district to prevent the virus from spreading.

The decision to impose section 144 has been taken in wake of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory.

The district on Tuesday recorded 1144 COVID cases. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad in a tweet informed that section 144 CrPc has been imposed and assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.

“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Sringar & after due deliberations,Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar tweeted—

