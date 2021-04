Srinagar: A twenty-year-old girl from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was among the two patients who died due to COVID-19 at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS)

Officials said that a 55-year-old lady from Qazigund Anantnag and 20-year-old girl from Tral Pulwama have died due to virus since last night.

They said the lady from Qazigund died last night while the girl from Tral has died today—(KNO)

