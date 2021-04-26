Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah Assigned Add’l Charges As Mission Dir JJM

Srinagar: Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah has been assigned additional charges as Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission Jammu and Kashmir, an order in this regard by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration reads.

“In the interest of In the interest of administration, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, shall also hold the charge of Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders”,.

