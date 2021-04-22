Govt sets up STF to probe govt employees

Srinagar: The J&K government has set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of being involved in the activities prejudicial to the security of the state for terminating them from service.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the government has constituted the STF under the chairmanship of additional director general of police, Criminal Investigation Department to scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/ her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

The STF also comprises Inspector General of Police Kashmir/ Jammu, representative of Home department not below the rank of additional secretary, representative of Law department not below the rank of additional secretary and representative of the concerned department, as necessary, not below the rank of additional secretary.

The STF has been empowered to compile records of such employees and refer it to the committee constituted last year.

On July 30, 2020, a committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary and comprising administrative secretary Home department, Director General of Police, administrative secretary General Administration Department, additional director general of police, CID and administrative secretary department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs was set-up to scrutinize and recommend cases under the proviso (C ) of the Article 311(2)

According to the GAD order issued this evening, the STF headed by ADGP, CID has also been empowered to engage with other members of Terror Monitoring Group(TMG) for identifying such other employees, as necessary

It is worthwhile to mention that the PDP-led regime terminated 12 employees for indulging in anti-national activities in 2016.

In a first move of its kind by a government in J&K, the regime dismissed the employees on charges of leading protests in their respective areas during the 2016 unrest. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print