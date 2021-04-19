Universities, colleges closed till May 15

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered closure of all universities and colleges for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students in Jammu and Kashmir till May 15.

“All Universities and Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021,except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory / research / thesis work and internship etc,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office said in a tweet .

The government also asked market associations are encouraged to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings and schedules to reduce crowds.

“In this regard, necessary cooperation and support of the local Bazar / market associations may also be taken.

Strict action will be taken if anyone is found in violation,” the LG’s pffice said in another tweet.

All District Magistrates have also been asked to put in place an effective mechanism to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets and shopping complexes and Malls.

In another tweet, the LG’s office said that all passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the GoJK.

