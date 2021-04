Srinagar: Authorities have cancelled 11th examination being conducted by J&K Board Of School Education and also put a ceiling on gatherings and functions, limiting the number of people to 100.

“In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed,” reads a tweet by Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha’s office.

“There will also be ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” the tweet added. (GNS)

