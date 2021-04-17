Covid surge continues with above 1,100 cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar sees 407 cases

Srinagar: As many as 1,144 new Covid-19 cases in a day were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday along with two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two of the deaths were reported from Srinagar and Jammu district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 730 from Kashmir Division and 414 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 407 of them.

The bulletin said that 562 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 161 from Jammu Division and 401 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,0620 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 407 new cases and currently has 3,770 active cases, with 205 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 89 new cases and currently has 982 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 97 new cases and currently has 437 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 45 new cases and currently has 237 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 11 new cases and currently has 232 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 30 new cases and has 276 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 12 new cases and has 112 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 109 active cases with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 33 new cases and has 252 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 90 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 223 new cases, Udhampur 29, Rajouri 33, Doda 10, Kathua 32, Kishtwar 4, Samba 23, Poonch 6, Ramban 11 and Reasi 414.

