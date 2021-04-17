APHC calls continuous detention of Mirwaiz in the ongoing holy month as unfortunate

SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement said that it is extremely unfortunate and deeply hurts the sentiments of the Muslims of Kashmir , that even on the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan , the pulpit of the historic and central Jama Masjid Srinagar continues to remain silent , as Mirwaiz e Kashmir Mohammed Umar Farooq continues to be kept under arbitrary house detention by the authorities.

The pulpit of Jama Masjid would otherwise in the holy month of Ramada, all the more reverberate with spiritually uplifting waz and tableegh , supplications and fervent prayers to almighty Allah , providing solace and nourishment to the souls of those participating in it .

APHC said that it asks the authorities: is this basic human right to seek spiritual solace in prayers and supplications a threat to the peace in the valley ?

At the time of this deadly pandemic when the need to seek refuge from it by praying to the almighty is all the more urgent, the pulpit of Jama Masjid is forcibly kept silent.

It has been more than twenty months now that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is arbitrarily and forcibly detained at his home and not allowed to fulfill his responsibilities even as Mirwaiz.

APHC said that this high handedness of the authorities is regrettable and condemnable.

APHC said that such tactics only further alienation, while strengthening our belief in steadfastness and patience.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print