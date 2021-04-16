Woman SPO from Kulgam arrested, terminated from services for glorifying militancy

Kulgam: Jammu and Kasmir Police on Friday claimed to have booked a woman Special Police Officer (SPO), hailing from Frisal area of Kulgam under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act UA(P)A.

Officials said that a woman SPO identified as Saima Jan, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Frisal area of Kulgam was seen shouting at security forces in a video during a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Frisal Kulgam.

A video captured by her during the CASO has also went viral on social media, police said, adding that the woman SPO was later arrested by the Police from her residence in Yaripora area of Kulgam and has been lodged at Police Station Yaripora.

Meanwhile, a local told KNO that Saima is a lone daughter of her aged and ailing parents.

“She was posted as an SPO in Jammu Kashmir Police and is the sole bread earner to her family, her father is suffering from cancer,” the local said.

Moreover, police spokesman in a statement said that “on 14 April 2021, after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in Karewa Mohallah of Village Frisal, a search operation was launched there.”

“During the course of search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of militancy. She captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.”

Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service, police said, adding that a case under FIR number 19/2021 under section 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of case is in progress—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print