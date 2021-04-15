DC Srinagar directs for rigorous testing and vaccination

SRINAGAR: Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday convened a meeting with senior functionaries of the Health Department to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation and controlling measures undertaken in Srinagar.

Mission Director NHM, Chowdhary Mohammad Yasin was also present on the occasion.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on issues and measures undertaken to effectively contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the concerned officers of the health department apprised the meeting about the zone and block-wise situation of positive cases, contact tracing, home isolation and other measures being taken for containment of Covid-19 spread.

They also flagged the issues about the requirement of kits, man power, lab technicians and funds. While status regarding overall sampling and testing being carried out at Airport, hotels and other places was also discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on intensive contact tracing of positive cases.

He also emphasized on rigorous testing and vaccination drive to be conducted in all areas and pasting posters outside the houses of positive cases for information of the public.

Asad called for strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols as per laid down SOPs, strengthening of COVID-19 checkpoints, sample handling, managements with regard to quarantine of positive cases. The Deputy Commissioner called for doubling the efforts for controlling the spread of a new wave of the virus in the district. He asked for close coordination among line departments to keep close vigil and effective monitoring of travellers including tourists visiting Kashmir valley particularly at Airport and Lower Munda.

Mission Director NHM, Chowdhary Mohammad Yasin also suggested several preventive and precautionary measures to be taken for the management and containment of new covid-19 wave. He also assured that all possible support with regard to additional manpower etc would be made available to district administration.

Among others, the meeting was attended by BMO, Srinagar, Incharge Nodal Officer COVID-19, Srinagar, Incharge Nodal Officer Covid, Srinagar International Airport, ZMOs.

