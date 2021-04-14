Jammu records seven-fold increase in active coronavirus cases in nearly a month

Jammu: Jammu has recorded a seven-fold increase in active coronavirus cases in nearly a month, while Srinagar currently has the highest number of 2,833 patients in the union territory, official data showed.

Some districts in Jammu and Kashmir which were earlier declared “coronavirus-free” are now reporting new cases as the country reels under a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

On March 19, Srinagar district had 564 active cases and the figure shot up to 2,833 on Monday, while Jammu recorded a seven-fold increase during the period from 211 to 1,582 cases.

As on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total of 1,39,381 COVID-19 cases — 83,679 in Kashmir and 55,702 in Jammu division. As many as 2,034 people — 1,282 in Kashmir and 752 in Jammu division — have succumbed to the virus.

A total of 1,29,439 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 7,908 on Monday.

Jammu Chief Medical Officer J P Singh said the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district was of great concern and the health department is making the best use of its resources to deal with the pandemic.

“If we compare the present phase with last year, it is of great concern. We had a very few cases in March-April last year but this time we have witnessed a jump of five times in the number of cases between February and April,” Singh said.

He said complacent behaviour among people is leading to the surge in cases, and added that the health department is better prepared this time and are taking further necessary steps to augment the infrastructure to deal with the situation.

Ramban district has the lowest 17 active cases, officials said.

Baramulla with 805 active cases is positioned third in the chart, followed by Reasi (386 cases), Udhampur (384), Budgam (376), Kulgam (225), Kupwara (212), Anantnag (211), Pulwama (193), Kathua (161), Bandipora (115), Samba (82), Ganderbal (80), Shopian (70), Rajouri (61), Doda (45), Poonch (39), Kishtwar (31) and Ramban (17), the officials said.

Several districts, including Doda, Kishtwar and Samba, were declared “coronavirus free” early this year after recovery of all infected people.

The spike in the infection forced the administration to announce closure of educational institutions from April 5 to April 18, besides imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, since April 9.

The other districts where curfew has been imposed are Udhampur, Kathua, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, while Reasi district has been put under close observation for any spike in cases.

Srinagar also tops the COVID-19 fatality chart with 480 deaths, followed by Jammu (391), Baramulla (183), Budgam (123), Kupwara and Anantnag (98 each), Pulwama (92), Doda (64), Bandipora (63), Udhampur (58), Kulgam and Rajouri (56 each), Kathua (53), Ganderbal (49), Samba (43), Shopian (40), Poonch (26), Ramban (23), Kishtwar (22) and Reasi (16), the officials said. PTI

