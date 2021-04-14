Coronavirus on the rampage, 1,269 more infected, 3 more dead

Srinagar: A record high of 1,269 new Covid-19 cases in a day in Jammu and Kashmir was reported on Tuesday, along with three Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were residents of Anantnag, Jammu and Poonch districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 687 from Kashmir Division and 582 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 423 of them.

The bulletin said that 493 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 101 from Jammu Division and 392 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 8,681 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 423 new cases and currently has 3,080 active cases, with 176 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 98 new cases and currently has 819 active cases, with 84 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 42 new cases and currently has 378 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 28 new cases and currently has 198 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 24 new cases and currently has 218 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 29 new cases and has 226 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 12 new cases and has 127 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 15 new cases and has 95 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 9 new cases and has 196 active cases with 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 7 new cases and currently has 77 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 191 new cases, Udhampur 265, Rajouri 17, Doda 2, Kathua 26, Kishtwar 0, Samba 11, Poonch 6, Ramban 2 and Reasi 62.

