‘Major’ wet spell from Wednesday, says MeT, as light rain begins to fall over Kashmir

Only Srinagar-bound LMVs allowed today on highway

Srinagar: While the weatherman predicted another wet-spell from Wednesday across Kashmir, the plains of the valley were lashed by rain on Sunday.

The meteorological (Met) department’s Srinagar office on Sunday afternoon predicted a brief spell of light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

According to weather officials, till Sunday evening Srinagar city had recorded 2.3 mm of rainfall, with Qazigund recording traces of rainfall. Pahalgam received about 5.0 mm, Kokernag 0.6 mm, and Kupwara 2.4 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. Gulmarg received substantial rainfall of over 7.0 mm till Sunday evening, as per weather officials. However, the weather across Kashmir is likely to remain dry till April 14th afternoon with few rain showers expected at isolated places of the valley on Monday. The dry spell, officials said, is expected to be followed by a major wet spell between 14th, Wednesday, and 16th of April, Friday, bringing widespread rains over the plains and light snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K.

“There isn’t any prediction of wet spell till 14th April but rain showers at isolated places of the valley cannot be ruled out for Monday. On 14th April, a western disturbance is likely to hit J&K bringing rainfall over the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches for next two days,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Srinagar office of MeT, told Kashmir Reader.

During the upcoming wet-spell, Mukhar added, the precipitation will exhibit its major intensity between Wednesday evening and Thursday, while on Friday there will be decrease in precipitation.

Due to overnight cloud cover, the minimum temperatures flip-flopped in different parts of the valley on Sunday. Weather officials said that Srinagar city recorded a low of 6.4 degree Celsius, slightly down from 6.8 degree Celsius on the previous night, while Qazigund recorded a low of 4.0 degree Celsius, against 4.2 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.9 degree Celsius, slightly up from 0.7 degree Celsius recorded a night before, while Kokernag recorded a low of 4.8 degree Celsius, the same as recorded on the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0 degree Celsius, which was the same as on the earlier night. Kupwara recorded a low of 5.1 degree Celsius, against 3.7 degree Celsius of the previous night.

Traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday, the traffic department said. Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the department said, shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) between 5 AM in the morning and 12 PM noon, and subsequently from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 6 AM and 1 PM towards Srinagar, adding that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said, “Only stranded vehicles between Nashree and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.”

