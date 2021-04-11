Srinagar school cannot bar student from online classes for pending fees: Court

Srinagar: A trial court at Srinagar on Saturday directed a private school to allow a student to continue her online classes after the school authorities had barred her from the online classes due to pending dues.

At the court of small causes, Judge Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the Chairman and Principal of Minto Circle Senior Secondary School to restore the online education of the child and directed the school authorities to ensure due compliance of the circular issued by the Principal Secretary, Education Department, dated 13 July, 2020.

The court further directed the respondent school authorities to make sure that the child’s education which she missed after she was removed from the online education mode be compensated by holding additional classes for her.

The court recorded that the child should not be deprived of her precious right to education on any ground.

However, the court said that the order will remain valid till the next date of hearing while also asking the other side to approach the court at liberty for vacation, modification or revocation of the order. The court will hear the matter on 4 May.

Earlier, the father of the child, an advocate by profession, had moved an application mentioning that his daughter was studying in Class 6 of the school and had been regularly attending the school and paying the required fees and other charges.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the school remained closed and even during the said period the school fee was being paid regularly till December 2020,” the plea stated.

The plea stated that after the closure of schools, online education mode was adopted and accordingly through Zoom and Whatsapp, the education was being imparted; however, his child who was attending the classes through Whatsapp groups was removed without any reason. When asked for the same, it was informed by the school that it was because of the pending fee for the last three months.

As per the application, the father of the child had requested school authorities to grant him some more time to clear the pending dues, but his request was declined.

