SKIMS cancels sanctioned leaves

Srinagar: In view of the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) administration Saturday announced cancellation of all the sanctioned leaves with immediate effect.

“All the sanctioned leaves of the staff of SKIMS and its Medical College Bemina (except leave on extraordinary grounds) are hereby cancelled with immediate effect in view of the surge of COVID-19 Pandemic cases,” reads an order by Director SKIMS Dr A G Ahanger.

“Accordingly, the employees are advised to resume duties immediately for maintenance of essential services. No fresh case of earned/casual leave shall be entertained,” it said.

Earlier, Director health services Kashmir asked the chief medical officers and medical superintendents falling under the jurisdiction of directorate of health Kashmir to cancel the leaves of medical staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official in view of Covid resurgence.

