Darul Khair distributes relief among fire Haft Chinar fire victims

Srinagar: Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of a mother-son duo (wife of Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh and a minor son Muhammad Abbas Sheikh) in a fire incident that devastated six more houses in Haft Chinar area of Srinagar, the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has stressed upon the immediate rehabilitation of the affected families.
On the directions of Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil patron Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, a delegation of the organisation led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the affected families and distributed rice, attaa, blankets, kitchen kits and other items of basic necessity among them. The delegation also expressed solidarity with them on behalf of the Darul Khair and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
The Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil said that since its inception, this welfare organisation has been providing monetary as well as material support to those affected by the natural calamities irrespective of caste, creed and religion. It also ensures the proper rehabilitation of such affected people.
The Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil reiterated its appeal to the affluent people to continue supporting this welfare organization so that it continues with its work of providing help to the needy and affected people.