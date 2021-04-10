Jailbreak attempt, stone throwing by inmates in Pulwama jail: Official

DG Prisons orders inquiry

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police for Prisons V K Singh on Friday ordered an inquiry into stone throwing and an attempt by inmates at Pulwama jail to escape from the jail on Thursday night.

A statement quoting preliminary verification said that some suspicious activity was witnessed in a barrack of the jail by guards and staff prompting them to conduct a security check of the barrack on the intervening night of April 8 and 9.

During checking, inmates had resorted to violence by pelting stones causing damages to certain buildings, security lights and CCTV cameras among other things, it added.

“Some inmates even tried to escape, however, the attempt was foiled by the security personnel,” it said.

On the request of the jail superintendent, according to the spokesperson, Tehsildar Pulwama and local Police Station took cognizance and reached to the spot. “Due to the guided and controlled intervention, situation was brought under control,” it added

It said the Director General of Prisons who visited the jail on Friday ordered an inquiry into various aspects including the reason behind its fallout and level of damages caused to the property of prison.

“A committee has also been constituted to conduct a safety audit keeping in view the damages caused to the jail. Along with this, a case also stands registered in which the investigation is underway,” the handout said.

DGP Prisons passed directions for exercising strict vigil and ensuring security and custody of prisoners in accordance with the provisions of Manual for Superintendence & management of Jails in J&K.

“Singh appreciated the efforts of police and civil administration in bringing the situation under control,” it said.

