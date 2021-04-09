Territorial Army Man Injured In Bijbehara Attack

Srinagar: A Territorial Army man, who was on leave, was attacked and injured by unidentified gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Friday afternoon.

Police officials said that unidentified gunmen fired at an army man identified as Mohammed Saleem Akhoon of Bijbhhera. “He was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbhhera in a critical condition,” a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbhhera, Dr MS Tulla said that the man has critical head injury and referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment—(KNO

