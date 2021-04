Kupwara: Body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances in Haihama forests in this north-Kashmir district on Thursday morning.

Official sources said that the body was spotted by some women who had gone to collect mushrooms from Baddi Rakh Jugtiyal forest area of Haihama.

“Identification of the deceased could not be made on an immediate basis”, they said adding that “a team is on way to retrieve the body for medico-legal formalities.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print