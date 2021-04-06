Leaves of doctors, nurses in Kashmir cancelled

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Monday ordered cancellation of leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the valley hospitals in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order issued here, Director Health Services, Kashmir, asked all the chief medical officers/medical superintendents and other territorial offices falling within the jurisdiction of the Directorate to cancel the leaves amid upsurge of the pandemic.

“All the leaves either sanctioned or under consideration at Directorate level or at respective offices of CMO’s and other DDO’s in respect of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official of this Department are here by cancelled forthwith except maternity leave and leave taken in view of extreme medical exigencies,” the order said.

The director also directed the chief medical officers/medical superintendents and other territorial offices to refrain from forwarding any kind of leave to his office till further orders.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a spike in daily cases over the last few weeks. The Lieutenant Governor’s office on Sunday also ordered closure of schools up to class 9 for two weeks and class 10 to 12 for a week.

