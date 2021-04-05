Light rain, snow in Kashmir today, heavier over next 2 days: MeT

Traffic from Jammu to Srinagar today, but caution advised

Srinagar: The meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar on Sunday issued an advisory saying that there will be light to heavy rainfall or snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday while for Monday, light rains are expected across Jammu and Kashmir.

The major activity of precipitation was expected on 6th and 7th April, the office had said on Monday. “A fresh western disturbance most likely to affect Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir from today, 4th April, with light rain thunder on 4th and 5th April and main activity (moderate rain, snow, thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-40 KMPH) on 6th and 7th April 2021,” the weather office said on Sunday.

There may occur heavy rain or snow in higher reaches of Kashmir, it said. “The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail valley) and Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minimarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh UT,” the office said.

The communiqué of the weather office addressed to Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh warned that the precipitation was likely to disrupt surface traffic on Jammu to Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar to Leh National Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass, mainly between 6th and7th April.

Among the probable impacts of the wet-spell, the department said, could be landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places along the Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Leh highways. There is also the possibility of water logging problems in low-lying areas of Kashmir valley, it said.

In addition to this, during this time-period, the office advised for the suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations across Kashmir valley. The precipitation is also likely to cause dip in day temperatures across different parts of valley, it said.

Minimum temperatures increased considerably across Kashmir valley on Sunday. According to weather officials, Srinagar city recorded a low of 7.2 degree Celsius, sharply up from 2.6degree Celsius on the previous night, while Qazigund recorded a low of 4.2 degree Celsius, up from 1.0 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.0 degree Celsius, against minus 0.2 degree Celsius recorded a night before. Kokernag recorded a low of 4.0 degree Celsius, against 1.7 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded the lowest temperature at 0.5 degree Celsius, up from earlier night’s minus 3.5 degree Celsius. Kupwara recorded a low of 2.5 degree Celsius, against minus 1.5 degree Celsius of the previous night.

Traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday.

However, it advised commuters to get prior confirmation about the status of the road before travelling on the highway from Traffic Control Rooms of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban owing to the inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department for next few days.

For Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) between 5 AM in the morning till 12 PMand subsequently from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 6 AM to 1 PMtowards Srinagar.

For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said, “Such vehicles shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar. TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print