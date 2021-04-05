Director health Kashmir asks CMO’s, MS’s to cancel leaves of medical staff amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: : The director health services Kashmir on Monday asked the chief medical officers and medical superintendents falling under the jurisdiction of directorate of health Kashmir to cancel the leaves of medical staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official in view of Covid-19 upsurge.

Director health Kashmir said that it is enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices falling within the jurisdiction of this Directorate that amid upsurge of the covid-19 pandemic, all the leaves either sanctioned or under consideration at Directorate level or at respective offices of CMO’s and other DDO’s in respect of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official of this Department are here by cancelled forthwith except Maternity Leave and Leave taken in view of extreme medical exigencies.order reads

The order stated that besides, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other

Territorial Offices are directed to refrain from forwarding any kind of leave to this Directorate till further orders—(KNO)

