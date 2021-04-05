Close to 4k active cases in J&K with 573 new ones

3 deaths reported from Srinagar, Budgam, Jammu districts

Srinagar: The daily caseload of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir continued to remain high with 573 new cases reported on Sunday, along with three deaths – one each reported from Srinagar, Budgam, and Jammu districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 451 from Kashmir Division and 122 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 208 of them.

The official bulletin said that 189 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 39 from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,955 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 208 new cases and currently has 1,526 active cases, with 88 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 84 new cases and currently has 601 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 41 new cases and currently has 309 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 10 new cases and currently has 101 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 16 new cases and currently has 102 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 17 new cases and has 88 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 18 new cases and has 66 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 49 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 37 new cases and has 154 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 12 new cases and currently has 37 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 92 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, Kathua 11, Kishtwar 0, Samba 4, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

