Srinagar: The authorities have decided to close all schools upto 9th standard in Jammu and Kashmir amid rising number of cases, officials said.

“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K,” tweeted the office of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

