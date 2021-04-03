MeT predicts wet spell from Monday

Srinagar: The meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday predicted wet spell in Kashmir from Monday till Wednesday.

The MeT office said that there is likelihood of another wet spell across Kashmir from April 5 to 7 bringing rainfall over the plains and light snowfall over the higher reaches of the Valley. However, it said, the main activity of precipitation was expected between 6th and 7th April.

“There is the prediction of wet spell across Kashmir from 5th April Monday to 7th April, Wednesday in the next week. On the first day, Monday, the intensity of precipitation will be less while as later for the next two days, peak intensity of precipitation will be witnessed across parts of the valley.” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director MeT told Kashmir Reader.

In addition to precipitation, he said, there was the possibility of the occurrence of lighting and thunderstorm across different parts of the valley while the few parts of Jammu along with Kashmir will also witness blowing of strong winds.

Amid the prediction of wet spell, the minimum temperatures remained below normal across Kashmir valley with the mercury plummeting to below sub-zero level in Gulmarg on Friday.

The weather officials said that Srinagar city recorded a low of 4.8 degree Celsius, against 4.2 degree Celsius on the previous night while Qazigund recorded a low of 4.7 degree Celsius, up from 3 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7 degree Celsius, against minus 0.1 degree Celsius recorded a night before along with Kokernag recording a low of 4.3 degree Celsius, against 6.4 degree Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.

However, the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, recorded the lowest temperature with mercury settling at a low of minus 2.6 degree Celsius, against minus 0.4 degree Celsius on the earlier night. The Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded a low of 0.5 degree Celsius, against 2.0 degree Celsius of the previous night, said the officials.

Meanwhile, traffic on Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu today. The traffic police said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, only one-way traffic would be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Friday while adding that the Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), the department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Zig(Qazigund) between 8 AM in the morning till 12 PM towards Jammu as no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), “Such vehicles shall be allowed from Zig(Qazigund) after clearance of LMV’s”, they added.

