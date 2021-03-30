Two hotels partially damaged in mid-night blaze in Pahalgam

Pahalgam: Two hotels were partially damaged in a fire incident that broke out during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at famous tourist resort, Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official told that two hotels belonging to Farooq Ahmad Malik (Hotel Crown View) and Tariq Ahmad Tangha (Hotel Retreat & Resturrent) got partially damaged,

He said that fire broke out in one of the hotels and later spread to another hotel, creating panic among the locals and visitors who were camping up there.

He said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after hectic efforts.

The official said that there was, however, no loss of life or injuries reported—.

