PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished good health and speedy recovery to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister’s tweet came after Omar Abdullah, also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, informed people through Twitter about his father’s diagnosis.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he said.

