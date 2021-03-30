Injured in Kangan road accident, Srinagar youth succumbs at SKIMS Soura

Ganderbal: A 22-year-old youth from Srinagar, who was critically injured in a road accident in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, succumbed to his injuries today morning.

An official said that Shoaib Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Nabi of Habba Kadal area of Srinagar was among the six injured persons in the accident which took place in Kangan on Monday evening.

He said that Shoaib was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura.

The official said that he succumbed to his injuries late last night at Soura after showing no signs of recovery.

He said that the body was handed over to his family members after medical and legal formalities.

The official said that the police have already registered an FIR in this regard at Kangan.

